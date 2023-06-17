Motorcycle Skills Challenge: Defensive riding contest to be held in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — With the aim to reduce the number of road accidents involving motorcycles in Mandaue City, the Advisory Council of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is once again holding a Motorcycle Skills Challenge.

It will be held along Mantawi Drive on Saturday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

This is already the third year the event was conducted.

The Motorcycle Skills Challenge, which is said to be the first in Cebu, promotes safe and defensive riding habits, proactiveness, and visual alertness; and develop safe riding skills.

Motorcycles and Mandaue accidents

Based on the data from the Traffic Enforcement Unit of MCPO, 780 traffic incidents were recorded from January to May this year.

Twelve individuals died from those accidents.

But the number is lesser than the incidents recorded in the last two years. 1,984 incidents were recorded in 2022 while 2,179 were recorded in 2021.

The majority of these accidents involved motorcycles.

Follow traffic rules

“Nakita nato sa data nga 50 to 60 percent sa aksidente sa kadalanan sa Mandaue (were) involving motorcycles, we realized the need for an intervention kung unsaon nato pagcreate og awareness,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, the deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of MCPO.

(We saw that 50 to 60 percent of accidents in Mandaue roads (were) involving motorcycles, we realized the need for an intervention and how we can create awareness.)

They believed that accidents could be avoided if drivers would follow traffic rules and regulations, and would practice safe and defensive driving.

Motorcycle Skills Challenge

“Hindi maiiwasan pero pwede’ng i-avoid. Dapat mag-undergo ng training minsan kase may iba na nagbabayad lang pero hindi nag-uundergo ng training. Isipin natin ang pamilya, na makakauwi tayo ng ligtas,” said coach Niño Tobiano, slow speed riding coach.

(It cannot be avoided but it can be avoided. One should undergo training because sometimes others will just pay and will not undergo training. Think of our families, that we can arrive home safe.)

During the Motorcycle Skills Challenge, a contest for men and women will also be conducted. It will feature smaller motorcycles with at least 150 cc and big bikes.

Winners will receive a trophy and a plaque of recognition.

Everyone specially the motorcycle users are invited to witness the event located across James Town Mantawi.

Enhance motorcycle skills

“Through this program, they can learn more on how to properly ride a motorcycle, skills training can really enhance them, the riding public can learn from experts,” said MCPO Advisory Council Vice President Mesarem King.

MCPO also regularly conducts Motorcycle Skills Clinic every Saturday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, for all riders who want to enhance their skills in riding a motorcycle.

