Suspected drug den closed, P150,000 shabu seized, brothers nabbed in Punta drug raid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities closed another suspected drug den in Cebu City after they arrested two brothers during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Trinidad, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City on Friday afternoon, June 16, 2023.

Aside from shutting down the suspected drug den, they also confiscated an estimated P149,600 worth of illegal drugs and also arrested a suspected customer of the drug den, a habal-habal driver.

READ: Boy, who allegedly ran Tagbilaran ‘drug den’, rescued; 4 others arrested

Brothers arrested

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in its report identified the brothers Adriano Lopez, 48, and Jimnel Lopez, 43.

The PDEA-7 also said that Adriano was allegedly the drug den maintainer while Jimnel allegedly worked for Adriano in running the suspected drug den.

Mark Anthony Cordova, 30, a habal-habal driver, was also arrested as he was suspected to be a visitor of the alleged drug den.

READ: 350K worth of shabu seized in Brgy. Suba drug den

Newly identified drug personalities

PDEA-7, who worked together with the Cebu City policemen in the operation, also said that the Lopez brothers and Cordova were considered as newly identified drug personalities.

They also said that the operation was conducted after they received reports from the barangay about the suspected drug den.

Investigation showed that at past 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, PDEA-7 and policemen from the Cebu City Police Office’s Station 10 conducted a buy-bust operation in Sitio Trinidad against the Lopez brothers.

They arrested the brothers after they caught them with 4 packs of suspected shabu, which weighed 22 grams and had an estimated market value of P149,600.

READ: PDEA-7 agents close suspected drug den, nab 5 persons in Cebu City

Charges readied

They also confiscated buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia during the operation.

They also collared Cordova, who was inside the alleged drug den when the operation went down.

The three suspects were detained pending the filing of selling and possession of illegal drug charges.

READ: Digos City drug den dismantled in raid, 5 arrested

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP