Hindag-an Falls and Mountain Resort: Exploring Southern Leyte’s untold gem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hindag-an Falls and Mountain Resort is a tribute to nature’s absolute beauty. Nestled among the stunning scenery of the beautiful province of Southern Leyte, it is a hidden gem with stunning lush greenery, clear, mirror-like water, and capped by a 30 feet high waterfall located at the mountain’s peak.

Tourists, both adults and kids, can enjoy swimming in the various-sized pools with corresponding depths ranging from 2 to 12 feet.

My senses were completely delighted with what I saw, felt, and heard during my numerous visits to this place. As I tour the resort, the joy from my eyes was evident, and my lighthearted feeling overflowed with emotions upon witnessing this enchanting paradise.

Tall trees, wild plants and animals, man-made pools, unique rock formations, a breathtaking sight of the water current, and a stairway to heaven view of the two bridges located in between flowing water are sights enough to take your breath.

The moment I jumped from the waterfall’s peak was both memorable and tough. And as I held my breath while letting my body be consumed by the icy embrace of the water, I know deep inside that it was one activity I will keep doing every time I visit this stunning paradise.

As I approach the falls, the sound of rushing water grows louder, kicking a sense of anticipation. Its currents provide the best massage one could get, providing a different kind of relief.

Swimming shirtless never fails to put me at ease with the cold relaxing ambiance surrounding my whole being as the water touches my skin. I even get a fun adrenaline rush as I put myself on the slippery spring slides. The sound of rushing water is complemented by the melodious chirping of the birds and the sound of the dancing leaves, a masterpiece display of nature’s harmonious symphony transporting me to a relaxing ride with Mother Nature.

At Hindag-an Falls and Mountain Resort, one can also enjoy feeding the fish in the ponds, something I never miss doing every time I pay this paradise a visit. The natural vibe that this waterfall provides, makes me feel better. It clears my mind and keeps it at peace.

My memorable adventures with this magnificent waterfall were usually shared with my family and friends. Almost all of our family occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and picnics were spent here. My friends considered this waterfall the perfect place for unwinding especially during our summer vacation. Every corner of this place has a story to tell since I first visited it in 2012.

Through the years, Hindag-an Falls and Mountain Resort have undergone numerous changes since it first opened to the public, all while preserving the ecosystem’s natural balance.

“Isip usa ka management staff I feel great when people are amazed at the nature of Hindag-an Falls created by God especially when they told us that they were satisfied emotionally and physically with the freshness and beauty of the falls”, said Angel Sabusap, the management staff of the falls. He also revealed that the waterfall supplies potable water to the barangay, together with a National Water Resource Board (NWRB)-approved certificate certifying the utility of flowing water for recreational purposes.

Growing up in the community where this waterfall is located, there is undeniably a heart of solace that this place provides in terms of my well-being, which has become an essential component of who I am today.

Getting there

If you want to visit Hindag-an Falls and Mountain Resort you have several options. First, if you are traveling from Cebu, you can inquire about ferries docking at Port Hilongos at the Cebu City Pier 3. Then, from this port, you may ride a van or bus directly to Saint Bernard and tell the driver to drop you off at Hindag-an Falls.

Second, if you’re from Maasin City, take a bus bound for Silago and tell the driver to drop you off at the Saint Bernard terminal. From here, ride a tricycle going to Hindag-an Falls.

Third, if you are coming from Tacloban City, take a van to Saint Bernard and tell the driver to drop you off at Barangay Hindag-an, which is exactly where Hindag-an Falls is located.

Indeed, exploring Hindag-an Falls and Mountain Resort will always be an enchanting escapade. The magic of this majestic waterfall has awakened my senses and left an indelible mark on my soul. I will undoubtedly return, no matter where life takes me! /rcg

