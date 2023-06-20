As Caindec exits, DOTr names new LTO 7 director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has a new regional director effective Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

In a statement, outgoing LTO 7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec announced that at 10 a.m. of June 20, by virtue of a special order signed by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, a new officer-in-charge, in the person of Glen Galario, has been designated at the LTO 7.

Galario previously served as the assistant regional director of LTO 7.

“After a new appointee has VICED my item at Region 4B, effective May 30, 2023, Glen Galario, Assistant Regional Director of LTO 7, will now be the OIC RD. I wish Glen well in his new endeavor. And I pray for the men and women of LTO 7 to remain steadfast in serving the public well,” he said.

The director, however, did not elaborate on the circumstances of his item in Region 4B.

Caindec is an appointee of then-president Rodrigo Duterte. He was appointed as regional director in December 2017, with an item of director of Region 4B. He was later designated director of LTO 7 starting January 23, 2018.

Caindec served as LTO 7 director for five years and six months.

Caindec’s stint as LTO 7 director, however, was not without controversies.

He was greeted with various pressing issues, including issues and concerns on license card issuance and registration backlogs.

“I faced all these with the belief that inspiring leadership and faith in people to do good will achieve great things. I entered LTO 7 with only a lawyer who advised me on legal matters, and no one else. I worked with the men and women of the agency and shared with them a vision of PRRD that could bring hope for all: an agency that would serve the people well,” he said.

During his time, the LTO 7 doubled the number of offices of the agency from only 18 to 36. The LTO 7 also opened the first and largest licensing center nationwide in one of the malls in the city and opened offices in the islands of Camotes and Bantayan and in Dalaguete, Balamban, Ronda, and La Libertad in Negros Oriental.

During Caindec’s term, the LTO 7 also offered free Theoretical Driving Course Scholarship programs that benefitted about 20,000 graduates across the region.

“It has been said, nothing worth doing is ever easy. This has not been easy, but I hope the public will judge me by the work we did. Daghang Salamat. This has been your public servant, #bungot2025 Victor Emmanuel Caesar Caindec, in true service of the Filipino people, finally signing off,” he furthered in his statement on Tuesday.

There has yet to be any advice on whether Caindec will be appointed to another position within the agency.

