Regional Festival of Talents kicks off in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) has officially opened the Regional Festival of Talents (RFOT) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex here.

About 2,100 delegates from 20 school divisions in the region will participate in the different activities of the RFOT.

Negros Oriental Division has the highest number of delegates with 201 followed by the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Bais with 120 representatives, and then Bohol Province with 117 participants.

The activity features dressmaking, fruit and vegetable carving, story retelling, oratorical speech, Himig bulilit, Philippine folk dance, among others. It will be held in different schools in Mandaue City, being the host of this year’s RFOT.

Winners of the contest will compete in the National Festival of Talents (NFOT) on July 17-21, 2023, in Cagayan de Oro City.

The festival of talents aims to give opportunities to learners from public and private elementary and secondary schools including students from the Alternative Learning System, Indigenous Peoples Education, Special Needs Education Program, and Madrasah Education Program to showcase their talents and skills, said DepEd-7 Director Dr. Salustiano Jiminez.

The RFOT is being held yearly. During the pandemic, it was held virtually.

/bmjo

