Buy-bust in Busay, Cebu City yields P1.2M worth of suspected shabu

By: Emmariel Ares - CDN Digital | June 21,2023 - 11:21 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities confiscated around P1.22M worth of suspected shabu and arrested three alleged suspects during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Roosevelt, Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, June 20, 2023.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) together with the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) and personnel from the Cebu City Police Station 4, conducted the buy-bust, which lead to the arrest of three.

Operatives apprehended the subject of the operation identified as Reynan Jay Donan, 22.

Also arrested were his alleged cohorts, Neil Alison, 31, a construction worker, and Rodel Labrado, 31, a habal-habal driver.

Authorities confiscated during the operation 13 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 180 grams with an estimated market value of P1,224,000.

They also confiscated buy bust money, 1 weighing scale, 4 mobile phones, and 1 motorcycle.

The pieces of drug evidence have been submitted for chemical analysis.

According to PDEA-7, the suspects are found in violation of Sections 5,11, and 26 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

