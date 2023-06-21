Cebu City buy-bust: P680k shabu confiscated, 2 suspects nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some P680,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated while two drug personalities including a high-value individual (HVI) were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Mahayahay Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, June 20, 2023.

According to the police, the buy-bust was done at around 9:45 p.m.

The operation was jointly conducted by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Cebu City Police Station (CCPO), leading to the arrest of two drug personalities.

One of the arrested suspects during the buy-bust was identified as Jonas Minguito Dela Torre alias “Hungaw,” 41, a resident of Barangay Suba.

According to Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, Director of the Cebu City Police Office, Dela Torre is among those on their drug watchlist and is considered a High-Value Individual (HVI).

He added that Dela Torre disposes of 10-20 grams of illegal drugs per week in Cebu City.

Dalogdog disclosed that Dela Torre’s source of illegal drugs is somebody from a jail facility but is still unidentified as of writing. He added that they will be conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the identity of the source.

The police will also be looking into whether Dela Torre is involved in other cases to determine his background, said Dalogdog.

Also apprehended during the buy-bust operation was Rienald Jun Anthony Sarmiento Buico, 25, a resident of Magsaysay Street, Barangay Pasil, and a college student.

During the buy-bust, operatives confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 100 grams and a standard drug price (SDP) value of P680,000.

According to the police report, Dela Torre will be facing charges of selling and possession of illegal drugs while a charge of illegal possession of drugs will be filed against Buico. /rcg

