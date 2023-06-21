PESO Congress in CV seeks to improve skills of region’s Public Employment Office Service chiefs 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The upcoming PESO Congress in Central Visayas seeks to improve skills of hundreds of Public Service Employment Service (PESO) managers in the region.

Kim Francisco, head of PESO Lapu-Lapu City, said that the PESO Congress would be held from July 5 to 7 in a resort in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

Aim of PESO Congress

Francisco said that the activity would aim to capacitate PESO managers, especially those who were newly appointed to their posts.

“This will also be a capacity building (activity) to PESO managers, especially ang ubang mga LGUs mga bag-ong ang ilang PESO managers. And DOLE mo-capacitate aron makat-on pod ang mga bag-ong PESO managers,” Francisco said.

(This will also be a capacity building (activity) to PESO managers, especially other LGUs that have new PESO managers. DOLE will capacitate so that the new PESO managers can learn.)

Share best practices

Aside from this, the activity will also serve as an avenue for PESO managers to improve their services and share their best practices.

“At the same time, this will also be a very good avenue for all the PESO managers nga makahimamat sila, maka-share sila sa ilang best practices,” he added.

(At the same time, this will also be a very good avenue for all the PESO managers to meet each other, and share some of their best practices.)

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) and the League of PESO Managers-Cebu Chapter initiated this upcoming activity.

