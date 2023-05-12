DepEd Mandaue, Comelec working together to prepare for upcoming brgy, SK polls

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The preparations for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Mandaue City is ongoing.

Lawyer Marinel Oro, spokesperson of the Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd Mandaue), said that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) had been coordinating with the schools in the city to get the list of teachers who would want to serve as electoral board members in the polls scheduled on October 30.

Oro said that the teachers who had a direct relationship with those who would run for the upcoming elections would not be qualified to serve.

She said that they would be making a post that anyone might report to them if they knew teachers who might break the guidelines.

Oro, however, said that she was confident that the teachers were aware of these guidelines.

“Pwede mo oppose but generally our teachers nga naa gyuy conncetions they know already. Dili naman na sila mo run for electoral board members,” she said.

(They can oppose, but generally our teachers, who really have connections, they know already. They will not run for electoral board members.)

Moreover, the DepEd Mandaue spokesperson said that the Comelec was also inspecting the schools that would be used as polling centers.

There may be changes in the schools that would be used, she said.

She said that there was a request to transfer the voting site to Labogon National High School from Labogon Elementary School that was used in the last elections.

Oro said this was because the Labogon Elementary School, which is composed of three campuses and is not located in one area, would make it difficult to implement security measures,

Moreover, the school does not have enough space for parking.

