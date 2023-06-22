Savoring Perfection: Embark on a Personal Journey with La Carne’s Premium Meat

Since its inception in August 2014, La Carne Premium Meat Cebu has embarked on an excellent meat adventure in Abu Dhabi, UAE. What began as a humble offering of traceable Angus and Wagyu beef has become a renowned brand synonymous with elevated steak nights and an engaged community of meat enthusiasts. La Carne aims to enhance dining experiences at home and educate and empower individuals to make informed choices regarding savoring exceptional steaks and burgers.

La Carne Premium Meat Cebu, situated on the Ground Floor at 88th Avenue, Banilad, is more than just a family butchery. It offers premium beef and lamb and personalized steak tastings available through reservations.

Over the years, La Carne has fostered valuable partnerships with Meat and Livestock Australia and the Japanese Wagyu Association. These collaborations have solidified their commitment to delivering value-added, innovative, and trustworthy meat products. With excitement brimming, La Carne seeks to extend its exceptional meat experience from Abu Dhabi to Dubai and Cebu.

La Carne Premium Meat Cebu, situated on the Ground Floor at 88th Avenue, Banilad, is more than just a family butchery. It offers premium beef and lamb and personalized steak tastings available through reservations. La Carne is dedicated to providing a trusted butchery service and an unparalleled customer experience. Similar to visiting a favorite barber, the intangible attributes that make the La Carne brand notable include the attentiveness of their human touch in addressing inquiries and the ability to customize orders while ensuring the best value for money. Moreover, they enjoy sharing meat-related knowledge, debunking myths, and offering cooking tips to help customers prepare their best steaks. La Carne is not simply a meat shop—it’s an immersive culinary destination.

In an interview with Jovy Tuaño, the owner of La Carne Premium Meat, he expressed his enthusiasm about the 3rd Cebu Food and Wine Festival. As an entrepreneur, he finds it inspiring to witness the enthusiastic participation of the Cebu community in the city’s various events. The festival is a joyous occasion that receives extensive involvement and creates a festive atmosphere.

Following the festival, La Carne will remain a family butchery accessible to all. Their artisanal approach ensures customers can select the ideal meat from different countries. Collaborating closely with producers in Australia, the USA, and Japan, they empower Cebuanos to cook exceptional meals, using premium quality meat for traditional dishes like humba, ngohiong, halang-halang ribs, and even lechon. Making La Carne a delicious alternative to conventional pork, chicken, and fish.

The butchery offers raw, frozen, or chilled meat, and for those who prefer cooked dishes, they gladly prepare steaks for tasting and provide cooking instructions for replicating the experience at home. Their mission extends beyond selling premium meat; they strive to cultivate a meat culture within the community.

La Carne remains dedicated to sourcing more affordable meat options for the Cebuano community. Additionally, they aspire to support the development of the Carbon Market, setting an example for high-quality butchery, hygiene, and sanitation. Their goal is to become a true learning hub for premium meat, continually enhancing their omnichannel experience and delivering on their promise of impeccable eating quality and customer satisfaction.

ADVERTORIAL