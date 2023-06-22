Lapu-Lapu councilor proposes collection of environmental fees from tourists 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A city councilor here is proposing the collection of environmental fees for tourists who will be visiting their beaches and other tourist spots.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said that she already submitted a proposed ordinance for the collection of environmental fees from tourists that will be used for the preservation and protection of the city’s environment, especially marine resources.

“Impose ta og environmental fee sa atong siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu being a tourism destination. Pareha sa Boracay, pareha sa Palawan. I mean it’s high time nga kita pod mangolekta ta ug environmental fee para kita makatabang ta ug protect sa atong environment,” Cuizon said.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared COVID-19 as no longer a global health emergency, Cuizon is expecting that more foreign tourists would visit the country, specifically Lapu-Lapu City.

“Tungod kay daghan ta ug mga turista, daghan ug mogamit sa atong mga beaches, sa atong tourist spots,” she added.

The funds collected from the environmental fees would be helpful, Cuizon said, for environmental protection, preservation, and improvement of garbage collection.

“Hopefully ato ni siyang ma-implement para naa sad ta’y pondo nga gamiton para sa environment protection, preservation, ingon ana. In fact usa sad ani sa atong garbage collection,” she said.

Currently, Cuizon said that the proposed ordinance was already submitted to the City Attorney’s Office for comments and additional inputs to improve the proposed policy.

/bmjo

