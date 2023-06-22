BE Grand Resort Bohol Employee returns cash, honored by Mayor of Panglao

An electrician of BE Grand Resort Bohol in Panglao Island was recognized by Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay.

Thirty-four-year-old Jade Gepayo Aboyabor was conducting repairs in a room on the third floor of BE Grand Resort Bohol in the morning of June 4, 2023, when he came across a bundle of cash. The money, amounting to Php154,000, was in the safety deposit box.

He immediately informed his supervisor, who contacted the management, in order to file an incident report and work on tracing down the owner of the money. A resident of nearby Tagbilaran City, Aboyabor has been an electrician of BE Grand Resort for the last seven months.

The guest, a Korean national who had checked out of the room of the world-class resort the day before, had returned to retrieve the cash amount and confirmed that it was all intact.

For his act of honesty, Mr Aboyabor was lauded by the management and was given a certificate of recognition by no less than the Mayor of the Municipality of Panglao, Mayor Edgardo Arcay, along with BE Group CEO Grand Benedicto and COO Nova Noval. This happened during the recent street-naming and lighting ceremony of BE Grand Drive.

“Our teammate handing back 150k in cash to the rightful owner makes us overwhelmingly proud not only for BE Grand Resort Bohol but for the entire Panglao community,” says COO Nova Noval. “Tourism flourishes not only because of the natural sights but because of its people and our culture. We’re grateful to have all 3 in BE Grand.”