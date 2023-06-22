Paolo Contis declares after new ‘Eat Bulaga’ social media pages got taken down: ‘Di kami susuko’

Paolo Contis vowed that he and his fellow hosts will continue to bring joy through the revamped “Eat Bulaga,” despite the show’s social media pages being taken down due to apparent mass reporting.

The actor spoke about the mass reporting along with co-hosts Isko Moreno, Buboy Villar and Betong Sumaya, among others, during an episode of the noontime show on Tuesday, June 20.

“May nabalitaan ako. Sa Facebook daw maraming newscaster, mga nagre-report at nagtagumpay sila. Congratulations!” Contis said in jest. “Ang gagaling niyo!”

(I heard that there are a lot of newscasters on Facebook. They had a mass reporting and they succeeded. Congratulations! You are all impressive!)

“Pero kami, ang gusto lang namin ay magpasaya at mag-enjoy kaya hindi kami susuko,” he continued. “Mapapanood niyo pa rin ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ sa Facebook, sa official Facebook page ni Yorme (Moreno) at sa official Facebook page ko.”

(But what we only want is to give joy and enjoy as well, that is why we will not give up. You can still watch “Eat Bulaga” through Yorme’s and my official Facebook pages.)

Contis noted that his and Moreno’s Facebook pages are verified by the platform, joking that they would then use the others hosts’ social media pages should his and Moreno’s pages be taken down as well.

Moreno echoed what Contis said and told their fellow hosts, “Hindi tayo susuko. Kumbaga, katulad ng mga Dabarkads natin na nanonood, na sa kani-kanilang buhay ay hindi sumusuko.” (We will not give up, just like the Dabarkads who are not giving up.)

“Dahil nandyan kayo—sa studio, d’yan sa TV, sa buong mundo—hindi kami titigil na mapasaya kayo sa maliit naming kaparaanan,” he then addressed the fans.

(Because you are there—in the studio, on television and wherever you are in the world—we will not stop making you happy in our own small ways.)



Also included in the lineup of new “Eat Bulaga” hosts are Cassy Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi and Alexa Miro, who were all introduced last June 5.

After the new hosts were launched on the show, Contis clarified that they were not aiming to replace the original show mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. Contis further appealed to fans to give the new hosts a chance as they were only “called to work.” /ra

