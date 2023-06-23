Talisay City man nabbed for carrying firearms, drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City police arrested on Thursday a man for carrying firearms and suspected drugs while they were conducting a follow-up investigation on a shooting incident on June 21.

According to the police report, the incident happened in Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City at around 2:20 p.m.

The report said police were conducting a follow-up investigation in relation to the shooting incident at Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay on June 21, 2023, where a woman died.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Chief of the Talisay City Police Station, the police saw the suspect carrying a firearm.

They then arrested one Reynard Abalo Nacua, 23, a resident of the barangay.

Upon frisking the suspect, the police found and confiscated 9 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 3.4 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P28,1200.

They also confiscated one transparent plastic allegedly used as a drug container, one .45 caliber pistol, and one magazine loaded with seven pieces of live ammunition.

Caballes said that based on information that they have gathered, Nacua is allegedly involved in selling drugs.

Nacua was brought to the Talisay City Police Station awaiting the filing of appropriate charges.

According to Caballes, the alleged suspect will be facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and possession of illegal drugs.

Caballes added that the cases will be filed today. /rcg

