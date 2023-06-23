Chinese boxer to Cebu foe on upcoming title fight: I will knock you out in 3 rounds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chinese boxing prospect Weiwei Liu oozed confidence on the eve of his World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title showdown against Elmo Traya in the main event of Money Punch Fight Promotions’ maiden pro fight card tomorrow, June 24, 2023, at the Consolacion sports complex, in northern Cebu.

The 31-year-old Liu, an accomplished kickboxer who transitioned into boxing in 2019, vowed to bring the WBF regional title back to China and will put Traya to sleep in their eight-rounder bout tomorrow evening.

KO in 3 rounds

Liu and Traya faced each other for the first time during the official weigh-in on Friday at the Insular Square in Mandaue City.

Traya easily tipped the scales at 139.3 pounds, while Liu weighed in at 140.3 lbs. Liu needed a few minutes to shed off the extra weight to make exactly 140 lbs.

“I trained for this fight for very long. I trained for many months, so I know I can win the title and bring it home to China. I can knock him (Traya) out in less than three rounds,” said Liu through his trainer Robin Wong who translated his statement.

Liu ‘a lion in the ring’

Wong, added that his prized ward is confident to win against the more experienced Traya because of their training back in China. Also, the Chinese boxer’s debut fight abroad, particularly in South Korea last April was nothing short of being impressive.

Liu, the Chinese boxer, scored an eight-round technical knockout against Korean Hyun Woo Gang in a non-title bout in the latter’s own backyard.

“When he’s in the ring, he’s like a lion. He’s very strong and his punches are very powerful. I know he can knock out his opponent,” said Wong.

Veteran matchmaker and trainer, Edito Villamor, later revealed that the visiting Chinese are confident after one of Wong’s boxers, DianXing Zhu staged a huge upset after knocking out PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Shane Gentallan last May in Guindulman, Bohol.

Zhu then wrested the WBC Asian silver flyweight title.

Traya: 1st round KO

When told about Liu’s plan to knock him out within three rounds, Traya laughed it off and confidently said that he’ll put the Chinese to sleep in less than one round.

“Dali ra kaayo mosulti bitaw samot na kung wala pa nakatilaw og kinumo. Pero atong tan-awon kung kaya ko niya tumbahon og tulo ka rounds, (unya) kaya sad nako siya tumbahon og usa ka round, ug dili man gani pila ka segundos sa una nga round,” said Traya, who signed a long term contract with Money Punch Fight Promotions last May.

(It is easy to say something especially if one has not yet felt the power of my punches. But we’ll see if he can knock me out in three rounds, and I can also say that I will knock him out in one round, and if not in the first seconds of the first round.)

“Wala pa na siya kasugat og Pinoy nga boxer. Akong gitan-aw iyahang record. Dili man kaayo mga kusog nga boxers iyang nakontra,” said Traya.

(He has not yet encountered a Pinoy boxer. I looked at his record. The boxers that he met were not that strong.)

Fight for Money Punch promoter

The 28-year-old Traya of Tabuelan, northwest Cebu also dedicates the bout to his promoter and manager, Christian Faust, the CEO of Money Punch Fight Promotions.

Traya said that winning the bout impressively would be one of the best ways for him to showcase his gratitude for Faust’s generosity and unwavering support of his career.

Traya is planning to snap his back-to-back losses which he absorbed abroad. He has a record of 12 wins with 8 knockouts and 5 losses.

Liu, the Chinese boxer, is unbeaten in four bouts with two knockouts.

On the other hand, seven other exciting undercard bouts will be featured in the fight card.

The curtain opener starts at 7:00 PM, while two kickboxing and three amateur boxing matches will be featured before the main card. Also, admission is free for these boxing mand kickboxing matches.

