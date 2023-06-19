Consolacion issues permit for Money Punch professional fight card on June 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s an all systems go for the June 24 maiden professional boxing fight card of Money Punch Fight Promotions at the sports complex in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

Money Punch Promotions founder and CEO Christian Faust has announced that they already secured a permit to stage the eight-bout fight card from the municipality of Consolacion through Municipal Administrator Benjamin Tibon.

Last May 20, Money Punch Promotions also had a successful hosting of an amateur and Youtuber boxing fight card at the same venue.

This time, the fight card scheduled on Saturday, June 24, will feature Money Punch’s newly-signed boxer lmo “Bisdak” Traya of Tabuelan, Cebu who will fight China’s WeiWei Liu in the main event.

They will battle for eight rounds for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title.

Faust revealed that Traya is fully-prepared after training rigorously for the fight. He even sparred with different top-caliber boxers from seven different gyms in Cebu.

“He (Traya) is 100 percent ready. He trained with Villamor Gym with coach Dhel, coach Krau, He sparred in seven different gyms and multiple senior boxers some, with current titles some with previous titles. Camp is confidential Money Punch policy until weigh in and press conference,” said Faust.

Traya has a record of 12 wins with eight knockouts and five defeats. Liu, who will fight in the Philippines for the first time, is unbeaten in four fights with two knockouts.

Also, the fight card pits another Money Punch prospect in Nino Rio Saoy against Ryan Maano in the co-main event.

The rest of the fight card features are Christian Balunan versus Ariston Aton, Yerroge Gura against Audie Dacua, Jusue Bastillada versus Wilfredo Rota, Pablito Balidio against Anthony Gilbuela, and Ramil Macado versus Eldin Guinahon.

The weigh-in and press conference for the match is slated on Friday, June 23, at the Insular Square in Mandaue City.

RELATED STORIES

Money Punch partners with former world title challenger Villamor in bid to give boxing in Cebu a boost

ARQ Boxing Stable boxers to fight in Money Punch fight card in Consolacion

YouTuber amateur slugfest gets solid backing from Money Punch Fight Promotions

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP