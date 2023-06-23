WATCH: Coldplay superfan secures tickets for band’s full Asia leg tour | INQStories

Coldplay fan Neil Enore made rounds on social media after he shared that he purchased tickets for the band’s Asia leg of the Music of The Spheres World Tour.

“Prayers lang and fast internet connection. Tiyaga lang talaga kasi wala naman ako ginagawang any trick or something to get all the tickets. Parang nagugulat na lang rin ako na parang ‘uy nakuha ko to’ without any hassle.”

RELATED STORIES:

Photographer offers services with ‘no specific prices’ to provide for family | INQStories

Student brings parents’ picture frames on graduation day | INQStories

Former security guard passes Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers | INQStories

Vendor’s viral act: Free snacks to students with perfect exam scores | INQStories