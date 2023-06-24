New LTO-7 director to prioritize road safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Glen Galario, the newly appointed director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) said road safety is among his top priorities as he takes the lead in the regional agency.

In a communication sent by his office to CDN Digital on Saturday, June 24, 2023, Galario expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Jaime Bautista for their trust and confidence in appointing him as the new LTO-7 chief.

“One of his priorities is road safety for everyone,” reads the message sent by Galario’s camp’s CDN Digital.

Galario’s office also said that the new LTO-7 director would soon address further inquiries on his program through his spokesperson, Aden Belsa, LTO-7 chief of operations.

Effective June 20, Galario served as LTO-7 Officer-In-Charge after DOTr Secretary Bautista issued a Special Order (SO), designating him as the caretaker of the office, effectively replacing outgoing regional director Victor Emmanuel Caindec.

Galario previously served as the assistant regional director of LTO-7.

His predecessor, Caindec, headed LTO-7 for over five years. Under his term, LTO-7 centers doubled from 18 to 36. He also initiated several other programs.

DOTr said LTO-7 now holds the first and largest licensing center nationwide, with other offices in the islands of Camotes and Bantayan, in Dalaguete, Balamban, Ronda, and La Libertad in Negros Oriental.

The LTO-7 also offered free Theoretical Driving Course Scholarship programs, benefitting around 20,000 graduates in the region.

/rcg

