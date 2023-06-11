Car bumps man, crashes into 2 motorcycles, leaving 2 dead, 3 injured in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mechanical engineering student, who was driving his car and heading home after a gathering with friends, ended up hitting a pedestrian and colliding with two motorcycles, resulting to the death of two men and injuries to three others.

The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. today, June 11, along C. Padilla St. in Barangay San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Diosdado Parejas, investigator of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said that they had apprehended and detained the car driver, Christian Joshua Abrasaldo, 22, from Barangay Tungkil in Minglanilla town.

Initial investigation showed that Abrasaldo was driving a Toyota Vios on his way home from a gathering with friends at past 1 a.m. along C. Padilla St. when he hit a pedestrian walking at the side of the street.

The pedestrian, who was identified as Jelon Ababon, 55, a resident of Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, was injured due to him being hit by the car.

But instead of stopping to help Ababon, the car driver, Abrasaldo, increased his speed to flee the area.

Unfortunately, in his haste, he collided with a Yamaha Mio motorcycle, which was driven by Rodrigo Abapo Jr., who also has a backrider identified as Ronnie Taneo, 32.

Parejas said that Abapo was a resident of Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City while Taneo was a teacher from Cordova town in Mactan Island.

Both men died in the collision.

Parejas said that Abrasaldo must have panicked by then and he continued to drive his car to flee but he hit another motorcycle, a Honda RS, in the process.

Both the motorcycle rider and his female backrider were injured in the collision.

They were identified as Carlito Entoma 29, of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City and his backrider, Shella Mae Capul, 19, also of Barangay Labangon.

By then, Abrasaldo’s car was damaged and could no longer start, preventing the car driver from fleeing.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Those, who died, were brought to the St. Francis Funeral Homes.

Parejas said that Abrasaldo told him that he accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes when he hit the pedestrian Ababon.

The police officer also said that Abrasaldo must have panicked and instead of helping Ababon left him behind and sped up to flee the area and he collided instead with the motorcycles.

Parejas also said that they had Abrasaldo undergo a medical test and liquor test to find out if he had been drinking while driving during the accident.

Abrasaldo was detained at the Sawang Calero Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

According to Police Sergeant Michael Baring, Sawang Calero Police Station desk officer, Abrasaldo will be facing a case of reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide, damage to property, with multiple physical injuries.

