LOOK: Pickup crashes into 4 other vehicles in Liloan, 5 slightly injured

By: Paul Lauro June 24,2023 - 10:49 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Here are some images of the road accident where a Nissan Navarra Calibre pickup crashed into four other vehicles at past 7 a.m. today, June 24, in Barangay Jubay in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

According to an initial report of the Liloan Police Station headed by Police Major Eric Gingoyon, a Nissan Navarra Calibre pickup crashed into a passenger jeepney and three motorcycles in Sitio Fatima, Barangay Jubay.

Police also identified the driver of the pickup as Leah Lou Radaza of Danao City.

Radaza allegedly fell asleep on the wheel and crashed on the four other vehicles.

Police said that at least five people were slightly injured in the accident including a 7-year-old boy.

Emergency responders have already arrived in the area and were treating those injured in the accident.

Five vehicles are involved in a road accident today, June 24, in Barangay Jubay, Liloan town in northern Cebu. | Paul Lauro

Five vehicles are involved in a road accident today, June 24, in Barangay Jubay, Liloan town in northern Cebu. | Paul Lauro

 

People mill around the accident site where a pickup, a passenger jeepney, and 3 motorcycles collided. | Paul Lauro

 

Here is another angle showing the two vehicles -- the pickup and the PUJ. | Paul Lauro

Here is another angle showing the two vehicles — the pickup and the PUJ. | Paul Lauro

 

The force of the crash sent the passenger jeepney to the side of the house. | Paul Lauro

The force of the crash sent the passenger jeepney to the side of the house. | Paul Lauro

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: accident, Liloan
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.