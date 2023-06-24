LOOK: Pickup crashes into 4 other vehicles in Liloan, 5 slightly injured

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Here are some images of the road accident where a Nissan Navarra Calibre pickup crashed into four other vehicles at past 7 a.m. today, June 24, in Barangay Jubay in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

According to an initial report of the Liloan Police Station headed by Police Major Eric Gingoyon, a Nissan Navarra Calibre pickup crashed into a passenger jeepney and three motorcycles in Sitio Fatima, Barangay Jubay.

Police also identified the driver of the pickup as Leah Lou Radaza of Danao City.

Radaza allegedly fell asleep on the wheel and crashed on the four other vehicles.

Police said that at least five people were slightly injured in the accident including a 7-year-old boy.

Emergency responders have already arrived in the area and were treating those injured in the accident.

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP