Sogod accident: 2 injured after SUV driver falls asleep

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two persons were injured in a vehicular accident that happened along the national highway in Barangay Liki in Sogod, Cebu on Sunday morning, June 11.

According to the police, the accident happened after the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell asleep, encroached the opposite lane of the national highway, and hit an approaching pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver, who was identified as Cerilo Villarba, 65, and his companions, Kevin Gonzales, 30, suffered injuries on their legs and head from the impact, according to Police Staff Sergeant Dennis Pepito, traffic investigator of the Sogod Police Station.

Pepito said SUV driver Bonifacio Bilongilot Jr., 64 and a resident of Angeles City, Pampanga, was traveling from Cebu City to Tabuelan town when the accident happened at 7:45 a.m.

On the other hand, Villarba was travelling from Tuburan town on its way to Carmen town in northern Cebu.

Villarba is a resident of Barangay Dawis Norte in Carmen town.

According to Pepito, Villarba and Gonzales were brought to the Sogod District Hospital for the treatment of their injuries. His attending physician has recommended for Villarba’s transferred to a hospital in Cebu City.

Pepito said that during their investigation, Bilongilot admitted that he fell asleep while driving his SUV, the reason for the accident.

The driver also made the same admission when he spoke to Villarba’s daughter, Jeslyn Tero, when she arrived at the site of the accident, Pepito added.

During their conversation, Bilongilot, according to Pepito made an offer that they settle amicably with a promise to shoulder Villarbas’ medical bills, including that of Gonzales.

Bilongilot, Pepito said, also made a promise to pay for the damages that he caused on Villarba’s vehicle.

Pepito said that Tero has decided to accept Bilongilot’s offer on her father’s behalf.

Sogod town is located approximately 60 kilometers north of Cebu City.

