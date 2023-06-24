Jimenez vows impressive win in mainer of “Cebuano Young Bloods” on June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Unbeaten prospect Jan Kevin Jimenez eyes another impressive victory as he banners “Cebuano Young Bloods” on June 30, 2023, at the Talisay City sports and cultural complex, in south Cebu.

The 19-year-old Jimenez, the new face of Chao Sy Boxing Stable of sportsman and ABAP-Central Visayas regional director Lorenzo “Chao” Sy battles Ariel Antonio of Lucena City in a six-rounder non-title bout in the main event.

Jimenez is a product of Sy’s amateur program under ABAP. The Barangay Pardo native is undefeated in three fights with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Antonio has a 2-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record.

Despite being new in the pro scene, Jimenez has an impressive amateur record of over 70 wins.

It includes a gold medal win in last year’s Palarong Pambansa Bubble Boxing Tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center. He is also a former gold medalist in the Batang Pinoy National Finals.

Jimenez is the younger brother of retired boxer Junrel Jimenez who is now his official trainer.

“Ang among target mahimo siyang world-rated nga boxer para maka fight siya ug mas dagko pa nga fights, including world title. Inig ka October or August, among gi planohan mo fight siya para sa OPBF Youth. Sugod pa lang ni,” said Sy during a presser at La Fortuna Bakery in downtown Cebu City.

He was joined by the Jimenez brothers during the presser.

“Kaning bataa dako ug purohan, pero maayo unta dili mausab iyahang kinaiya. Duha ra karon akong gikuha nga pro boxers gikan sa akong amateur program. Ako siya (Jan Kevin) Jimenez gi ingnan nga tabangan tika, pero kinahanglan ka magtarong para matabangan nimo imong kaugalingon,” added Sy.

For his part, Jimenez said he wants to repay Sy’s unwavering support in his pro boxing career with an impressive win against Antonio.

“Pasalamat ko niya sa pagsuporta ug pagsalig. Akong saligan nga buhaton nako tanan para dili masayang iyang suporta sa ako-a,” said Jimenez.

“Maayo sad akong kontra, pero nindot ni nga duwa, hatag nako akong best ani nga duwa.”

The fight card is co-promoted by Prime Stags Fight Promotions. It will also feature the latter’s prospect, Kit Ceron Garces versus Ernesto Camiguing.

The rest of the card pits Ken Albert Billita versus Harry Eben, Ian Donaire vs. Ruben Cadpa, and Venjan Yagahon vs. Adrian Bihag.

Admission is free. /rcg

