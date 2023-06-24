Aircon technician nabbed for ‘blackmail’ of girlfriend who refuses to have sex with him

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man was arrested by the authorities for allegedly sending sex videos of him and his girlfriend to her family and relatives after she refused to have sex with him again.

The suspect, who was identified as Jr Nacilla Villagracia, 33, was collared in an entrapment operation in a lodge in downtown Cebu City on Thursday evening, June 22.

His complainant was a 38-year-old woman from Concolacion town, who currently lives with her common-law partner, according to Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdo, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Dalogodog said the woman sought the help of Cebu City police after she accused Villagracia, an aircon technician who resides in Barangay Parian, of blackmail.

The CCPO Chief said that the two met through social media four months ago. They would meet at the vicinity of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral every weekend and would often end up having sex.

According to Dalogdog, the victim had told police investigators that she was ‘forced’ to have sex with Villagracia every time that they would meet.

She eventually refused to again have intercourse with the suspect saying that she started to become ‘uncomfortable’ with what he does.

The woman decided to seek police assistance after Villagracia allegedly shared their sex videos with her family and relatives after she refuses to have sex with him again.

Villagracia claims to have recorded several videos from their sexual intercourse.

Based on the woman’s testimony, personnel of the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of CCPO conducted an entrapment operation at KSL Lodge located along Leon Kilat Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City Thursday night, June 22, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

They used the woman’s cellphone to communicate with Villagracia and plan a meet up with him.

During his arrest, authorities also recovered the phone that the suspect allegedly used to record their sex videos.

Villagracia is currently detained the CCPO detention facility while police prepare for the filing of charges for grave coercion in relation to RA 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012 and RA 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004 against him.

Dalogdog said that other women should learn from the victim’s experience and should refrain from allowing their partners to record sex videos.

“Kinahanglan jud na iwasan nato ang pagkuha og mga video. Kay unang-una, mahimo ni siyang ebidensya against sa imoha. Ikaduha, ang katong mga involved pud nga nagkuha aning video, sila mismo ang mafile-an og kaso kay naa man tay ginatawag nga Data Privacy Act,” he said.

