PFF U-19: CVFA suffers setback after draw with SOCSARGEN; stays on top of team standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After earning dominant back-to-back victories last week, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) absorbed a 1-1 draw against the SOCSARGEN Football Association in their game on Sunday, June 25, in the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 National Championships Group B.

But despite the draw, CVFA remained the top ranked team in the standings with two wins, one draw worth seven points. They also tallied their eighth goal which puts them ahead of the six other competing teams in the tournament.

During the match held at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City, CVFA’s Gianrenzo Custado scored the first goal at the 24th minute.

However, complacency made CVFA pay a hefty price after SOCSARGEN scored an equalizer in the 60th minute courtesy of Mark Dadivas.

CVFA was no longer able to answer a goal from the equalizer despite numerous push in the remaining time of the second half.

With the draw SOCSARGEN now also has a 2-1 (win-draw) record. Howeverl, CVFA has the higher goal difference which places them on top of the team standings.

Meanwhile, Panay Islands FA suffered its first loss after two successive wins in the hands of the Davao South Regional Football Association (DSRFA), 0-1, also on Sunday.

Zamboanga Del Norte-Dipolog Football Association (ZANDIFA) and the Camiguin-Misamis Oriental FA (CMORFA), on the other hand, also had a draw, 2-2, in their meeting earlier today.

CVFA will return into action on Tuesday, June 27, against CMORFA at 7:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES

CVFA booters grab Group B top spot of PFF U19 tourney

CVFA reveals lineup for U19 Boys National Championship 2023

PFF U19 B boys national football tilt blasts off Wednesday in Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP