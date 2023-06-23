CVFA booters grab Group B top spot of PFF U19 tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) grabbed the lead in Group B of the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Group B Boys National Championship 2023 after logging its second straight win on Friday, June 23, 2023, versus Zamboanga-Dipolog Football Association (Zandifa), 3-1, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

CVFA and Panay Island Football Association are tied with a 2-0 (win-loss) card in the six-team tournament good for six points.

However, CVFA had the upper hand in the team standings by having a higher goal difference.

CVFA tallies 7 goals

CVFA has tallied seven goals after two matches while Panay Island FA is slightly behind at six goals.

Panay Island FA also had a great outing on Friday after clobbering Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (Cmorfa), 5-1.

A huge contribution to CVFA’s lead in the team standings was their 3-1 win against Zandifa on Friday morning.

Play-by-play

During the match, Zandifa scored the first goal courtesy of Ramil Bation III in the 19th minute.

However, CVFA scored an equalizer from Theo Jico Libarnes in the 36th minute as he went on to finish the match with a brace or two goals.

In the second half, Nathan Khail Pumareja gave CVFA the lead, 2-1, from his 63rd goal.

Five minutes later, Libarnes tallied his second goal in the 68th minute as his team grabbed a commanding, 3-1, lead and held on until the final whistle.

They inflicted Zandifa’s second straight loss in the tournament which put the latter on the bottom of the team standings.

CVFA guns for 3rd win

CVFA guns for three straight wins by facing the No. 3 ranked South Cotabato-Sarangani-General Santos City Football Association (Socsargen FA) on Sunday at 9:30 AM.

Meanwhile, Panay Island FA’s scorers during their lopsided win against Cmorfa were Jhon Laurenz Calmada (10th and 90th minutes), Francis Adrian Botavar (46th minute), Karlo Joshua Lustan (80th minute), and Michael John Celiz (83rd minute).

Cmorfa’s Julius Galeon prevented a shutout loss for his team by logging their lone goal in the 44th minute.

