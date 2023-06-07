CVFA reveals lineup for U19 Boys National Championship 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) revealed its official lineup of its under-19 team that will compete in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship 2023 Group B tournament on June 21 to 29, 2023.

Philippine Azkals member Kamil Amirul will spearhead CVFA’s squad in the tournament.

Veteran and multi-titled coach, Glenn Ramos will lead the squad on the sidelines, while his assistant coach is Junjun Pintuan.

Joining Kamirul for the Group B competition are Mark Mayor, Eugene Molleno, Cyril Calo, Nathan Lingatong, Simon Del Campo, Lindley Cueva, Andri Baquiro, John Carlos Vitualla, and Edgar Paredes III.

Renzo Javier, John Vincent Largado, VInce Ozanam Lamparas, Nathan Pumareja, Francis Vercide, John Zhel Sala, Ernest Berongoy, Demosthenes Del Rosario, Wendrel Soco, Gianrenzo Custao, Merick Baloria, Jon Goc-ong, Theo Libarnes, Justine Soco, and John Tabar completes CVFA’s official lineup.

CVFA will go up against South Cotabato-Sarangani-General Santos City Football Association, Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association, Zamboanga-Dipolog Football Association, Davao South Regional Football Association, and Panay Football Association.

CVFA also hosted last year’s Group E competition at the Cebu City Sports Center, wherein two regional football associations in Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association and Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association, along with Kaya FC Iloilo vied in the tournament.

CVFA’s U19 squad dominated the group stage to qualify for the national championships in Zamboanga the same year. They went on finishing as runners up, which brought them back to the national rankings.

Group A competition will be played at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona Cavite.

/bmjo

