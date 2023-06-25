On Seafarers’ Day, Marcos hails their ‘courage, resilience’ amid challenges

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday honored seafarers for their courage and resilience, recognizing their contribution to nation-building, as well as energy and food production in line with the country’s celebration of Seafarers’ Day.

“With great pride and gratitude, I joined the Filipino nation to commemorate the day of the Filipino seafarer. Since immemorial, our ancestors had long relied on seafaring to sustain their livelihood and forge economic and trade relations with people from other towns and countries,” Marcos said in a video statement.

“Over the centuries, our seafarers have explored far horizons to provide food, produce energy and build the foundation of our nation’s progress. I thus thank our local seafarers who toiled day and night to support their loved ones and the Filipino nation,” he added.

Marcos also encouraged them to continue inspiring the industry and sustain their excellence in delivering public service.

“The courage and resilience that you demonstrate despite all the adversities and challenges that come your way show that the centuries-long tradition of Filipino seafaring remains strong and still drives each and every one of you today. Let this moment be a celebration for you all,” he said.

According to the International Maritime Organization, the Day of the Seafarer, which is observed every June 25, was established “to recognize the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade, the world economy, and civil society as a whole.”

It was formed in a resolution adopted by the 2010 Diplomatic Conference in Manila of revised Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, encouraging “governments, shipping organizations, companies, shipowners and all other parties concerned to duly and appropriately promote the Day of the Seafarer and take action to celebrate it meaningfully.”

