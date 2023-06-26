No Filipinos in Russia ask to return home, brave mutiny’s climax – DFA

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipino in Russia has asked to be repatriated after the recent power struggle between the military and a mutinous paramilitary group, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Monday.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said there are 10,000 Filipinos in Russia.

At least 8,000 of them are in the capital Moscow, he added.

“In Rostov-on-Don, taken over by the Wagner group momentarily, there are 10 Filipinos. All indicated they were safe,” de Vega reported through a message to INQUIRER.net.

“The crisis has been resolved due to Belarus’ intervention. But even during the crisis, no Filipino asked for repatriation,” he said.

De Vega added that should anyone seek repatriation, assistance funds would be available.

In the meantime, he is urging Filipinos in Russia to stay indoors.

“Filipinos are advised not to undertake unnecessary travels outside their region,” he said.

Last Saturday, the embassy urged Filipinos to adhere to Russia’s rules.

It had also asked them to refrain from posting “political comments on social media.”

The advisory came after Wagner, a para-military group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, took control of two cities south of Moscow and began an advance toward the capital.

The situation was defused by evening after Belarus could broker a truce between Russia and Prigozhin.

This included his safe exile.

Prigozhin has a long-standing rivalry with two top officials in the Russian military.

