Former drug user mom from North Cotabato finishes senior high school with honors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Honeylene Alindajao, 27, used to be addicted to illegal drugs. She smoked a lot and partonized alcoholic drinks.

Alindajao, a native of Makilala in North Cotabato, said she never even care what her two kids, a six-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl, would think of her as they see her addicted to her vices.

She said that was greatly influenced by her commom-law partner and their peers then.

On June 20, 2020, she got arrested for the sale and possession of illegal drugs which landed her in jail.

“Samtang na detain ko daghan kaayo ko ug na realize. Na realize nako nga dili lang diay kangitngit anaa ang kalibutan kundi naa say kahayag. Na realize nako, dili lang diay asa kutob atong kinabuhi kay mentras naa pa diay kinabuhi naa pay paglaom ug pag-asa,” she said.

Alindajao said that she started to pray and asked for divine intervention.

Plea Bargain

She spent two months behind bars at the detention facility of the Makilala Police Station in North Cotabato.

Then, came the opportunity for her to enter a plea bargain.

“Under probation nako. Bali wala nami ga-hearing pero ga-report mi every 1st week of the month,” Alindajao told CDN Digital in an interview.

And while she was out on probation, Alindajao made the decision to change her ways for the good of her children.

She enrolled in senior high school at the Colegio De Maharlika of North Cotabato, Inc. And last June 21, she joined the graduation march to accept her diploma after she completed her Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strand with honors.

Overall, she ranked 4th in her class. She was also given special awards for leadership during her work immersion and for doing well in some of her subjects.

Alindajao said that she is now ready to take another step to fulfilling her dreams for herself and for her children.

A blessing

For Alindajao, she considers her imprisonment as a “blessing” because it allowed her to change her life for the better and start to make the right decisions.

“Sa kinabuhi dili nato kinahanglan ibutang tanan pangit nga panghitabo sa ato sa kasakit, kagool ug kasubo kundi himoon nato na ug basehan nga basin naa paba tay kulang o sobra nga gibuhat nga gikasuko sa Ginoo nato o isipong usa rana tanan nga pagsulay sa Ginoo hantud asa kita taman sa pagtoo kaniya, arun kita malig-on o arun kita magbag-o,” she said.

Alindajao said that she will also be forever grateful to the people who helped her finish senior high school.

“Sa among eskwelahan Colegio De Maharlika and to the CEO maam Merly S. Ole. Salamat sa oportunidad ug higayon nga maka eskwela ug mahimong scholar sa inyong eskwelahan.. Usa kini ka dakong privilege sa akoa ug usa ka dakong achievement na maka graduate sa CDM.Thank you po,” she added.

Alindajao said now looks forward to taking a culinary course in college or take a Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM) course that would help her achieve her dream of becoming a chef.

