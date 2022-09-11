Minglanilla cops strengthen link to youth as way to address town’s drug problem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even if there are only a few cases where minors are involved in illegal drugs, Minglanilla police continue to address this problem by strengthening their ties with the youth in the town.

Police Major Albart Tare, chief of Minglanilla Police Station, said that they were in constant communication and collaboration with the Minglanilla youth leaders as they aimed to encourage their active engagement to their anti-illegal drug programs.

Since he assumed office as the town’s police chief last June, Tare said that that at least 10 to 20 percent of their apprehensions were minors who were reportedly engaged in illegal drug activities and were rescued from several police operations.

The total number of apprehensions since June, however, are not available as of this posting.

To address this, Tare said that they had existing programs, which included but not limited to anti-illegal drug symposium, school visitations, and regular collaboration with the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

Minglanilla drug rehab program

Tare said that they had several drug surrenderees to date, who had availed of the drug rehabilitation program.

However, he could not provide figures yet as of this posting.

He said that some of the persons who use drugs (PWUDs) already graduated from this rehabilitation program.

“Matag barangay, duna kitay pipila ka number of PWUDs pero di nato sila madungan og makompleto sa paggraduate, by batch lang,” Tare said.

(Every barangay, we have a number of PWUDs but we cannot let them all graduate and complete the program at once, we can only do it by batches.)

Tare admitted that the problem on illegal drugs remains a continuous concern in their municipality but rest assured that they are addressing this.

RELATED STORIES

Minglanilla police hopeful for 3 brgys to be drug-cleared soon

No revoked drug-cleared status among barangays in Central Visayas

PDEA-7 expect more drug-cleared barangays with new DDB regulation

Alegado eyes drug-cleared status for Consolacion

Drug-cleared barangays in CV now 114 – PDEA-7

Angono declared ‘drug-cleared’

LOOK: 21 PDLs in Minglanilla, Cebu graduate from ALS

/dbs