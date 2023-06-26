LOOK: Landslide closes Manipis Road in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The road in the mountain barangay of Manipis in Talisay City was closed on Monday morning, June 26, after it was covered with loose soil and some rocks.

Alvin Santillana, head of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (DRRMO), said the road will remain closed “until futher notice.”

He is urging motorists to instead use the Naga-Uling Road on their way to and from the localities located in the western coast of Cebu province.

“Sa amo lang sa DRRM Talisay, we suggest that people, who want to come there, go to Naga-Uling road, especially sa gabii kay di mo makakita kung naay matagak [sa Manipis Road],” Santillana said.

Personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) started with road clearing operations shortly after the landslide was reported at around 9 a.m.

Road clearing was still ongoing as of 4:45 p.m. on Monday.



Santillana said that the Manipis Road remains a dangerous place especially with threats of rain.

“It’s very very dangerous for people to pass. Even if, bisan pa siguro og naa pay na clear dinha nga area, because naa pay wala matiwas og landslide,” Santillana said.

“Adto lang sila agi dito [sa Naga-Uling road] for their safety and protection,” he added.

Rainy season in Cebu

According to Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, Cebu and the rest of the Visays will experience rain showers and thunderstorms within the week as a result of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The weather bureau is urging the public to take precautionary measures against possible flash floods and landslides.

RELATED STORIES:

Manipis Road closed for 10 days following landslide

Talisay police: Manipis road still closed to motorists

Landslides hit mountain barangays in Cebu City, 3 families rescued

Landslide displaces 39 individuals in Busay, Cebu City

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP