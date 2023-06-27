Pia Wurtzbach dismisses pregnancy speculations, asks fans: ‘Please stop assuming’

Pia Wurtzbach quipped that she still enjoys her cocktails as she put an end to speculations that she is supposedly pregnant with her first child with husband Jeremy Jauncey.

Wurtzbach dismissed the pregnancy speculations in response to netizens who left comments on her and Jauncey’s photo on his Instagram page last June 10.

“Guys, mag-anak na kayo (have children already),” one @amadabouette said, to which another Instagram user @chris8993135 replied, “I think Pia [is] already pregnant. See, she [doesn’t] drink alcohol na.”

The beauty queen then butted in on the netizens’ exchange, saying, “Guys, please stop assuming like this. It’s not nice.”

“Nao-offend mga ininom kong margarita,” she added in jest. (The margaritas that I have been drinking are getting offended.)

Wurtzbach announced in May her marriage to Jauncey. The couple had tied the knot in March in an intimate beach wedding in Seychelles, East Africa.

