Palace releases new list of Bongbong Marcos appointees

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | May 08,2023 - 06:48 AM

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed more people to his administration, as the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released a new list on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the PCO said Marcos named and promoted officials to the Office of the President, Department of Education (DepEd), Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB), Department of Information and Communications Technology-National Telecommunications Commission (DICT-NTC), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Board of Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Transportation-Office for Transportation Security (DOTr-OTS), Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA), and National Economic and Development Authority-Tariff Commission (NEDA-Tariff Commission).

Below is the latest set of President Marcos’ appointees:

Office of the President

Anthony Alcantara (Special Envoy On Transnational Crime)

DepEd

Michael Wesley Poa (Undersecretary/spokesperson)

Sunshine Charry Fajarda (Assistant Secretary)

FAB

Ex-Lanao del Sur congressman Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman (Administrator)

DICT-NTC

Nelson Cañete (Director II)

Ma. Victoria Deypalubos (Director II)

DOLE-Tesda Board

Avelino Caraan Jr. (Member, Representing the Labor Sector)

Shirley Vicoy-Yorong (Member, Representing the Labor Sector)

DOST

Teodoro Gatchalian (Undersecretary)

Romela Ratilla (Director IV)

DTI

Maria Blanca Kim Lokin (Undersecretary)

DOTr-OTS

Ex-Philippine National Police-Internal Security Operations Division head Brig. Gen. Eugenio Paguirigan (Director IV)

SPDA

Annabelle Ploteña (Acting Member, Board of Directors)

NEDA-Tariff Commission:

Maria Lourdes Saluta (Director III)

The PCO said their appointments took effect on April 28, 2023.

