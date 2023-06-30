Farmer, who went fishing for tilapia, gets swept away by river, found dead two hours later

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | June 30,2023 - 10:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A farmer, who did not listen to the warnings of his companions not to cross the river while they were fishing for tilapia in a spillway in Barangay Cambinocot, Cebu City, paid for it with his life.

Nelso Suplaag, 57, of Sitio Gaang, Barangay Paril, Cebu City, was swept away by the strong current of the river at past 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, near the spillway in Barangay Cambinocot, a mountain barangay in Cebu City.

Body of farmer found later

The farmer’s body was later found two hours later at the spillway’s boundary in Purok 3 and Purok 7 in the barangay.

According to Nelson’s wife, Rosalee, 42, in an interview with CDN Digital, her husband left the house at 8 a.m. that day to fish for tilapia in the area of the spillway.

She said that her husband went with three people: his eldest son, and two of his in-laws on the day he was swept away by the river.

Farmer did not heed warnings

She said that her husband, a farmer, was warned by his companions not to cross the river because of the strong current but he did not listen to them.

“Gibadlong kuno na, di man mo-patuo,” she said.

(He was admonished and told not to cross the river, but he did not listen to it.)

The wife said that she was only recounting what her husband’s companions told her what happened.

“Nakakita [sila]. Sila bitaw nag-ugkat ana,”she said.

(They saw what happened and they later helped in retrieving the body of Nelson.)

Familiar with area

She said that her husband would usually fish in the area and was not new to the area.

“Anha na sila. Manugkad na didto sa ubos. Nya inig kahapon, motungas gid na,” she said.

(They would start there. At the lower area of the spillway. Then in the afternoon, they would head further upstream.)

Rosalee said that she believed that if he did not cross the river, he would not have been swept away.

