Mrs. G Cakeshop finds out secret recipe for delighting customers with Converge

The Isabela-based confectionery Mrs. G Cakeshop appears to have already perfected its recipe for a successful enterprise. Delicately gathering top-grade ingredients, the pâtisserie mastered the art of selling treats, satisfying every customer’s random sugar cravings with Converge.

Hello, kaibigan! Welcome sa Mrs. G! [Hello, friend! Welcome to Mrs. G!]

Those who had already set foot in Mrs. G Cakeshop must already have experienced its brand of welcoming visitors.

Amid the saturation of the local confectionary industry, Mrs. G prides itself on delivering a unique experience by treating patrons with the same warmth and kindness offered to family and friends.

“24 hours a day, someone in the company is working their best to deliver a delightful cake experience to our customers,” said Nestor Gaddi, president and CEO of Mrs. G Cakeshop Corporation.

As warm as freshly-baked toast, the business cultivates a culture of friendship, which slowly made its mark among its customers. And soon enough, the business became the leading cake shop in the whole of Region 2, tagged as North Luzon’s new favorite cake shop.

By having its finger in every pie of the operations—from baking its cakes, delivering to stores, and selling them to customers—it can consistently guarantee the quality of its flavorful cakes.

This is the exact reason why technology has become an important factor in ensuring that all parts of the business are running smoothly.

Gaddi said they heavily invested in technology, which further enhanced their visibility in managing their day-to-day operations. They integrated their card-based loyalty system into an online application that customers can easily access whenever they would purchase their delightful pastries.

Consequently, the business’ need for a fast and reliable internet connection was magnified more than ever.

Thanks to the country’s leading fiber broadband provider, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Mrs. G is empowered to offer tasty pastries, whether it’s for a casual afternoon snack, or for sharing meaningful celebrations with the whole family.

Through the fast and reliable internet connection of Converge flexiBIZ, the business is equipped to monitor its cake inventory real-time and make sure that all the orders are fulfilled and delivered on the same day.

flexiBIZ is an unparalleled and pioneering service of Converge designed specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It features fast, secure, and customizable connectivity that perfectly aligns with the unique requirements of organizations. It is available in two variations: flexiBIZ Daytime, enabling businesses to double their speeds during daytime operations, and flexiBIZ Peak, which provides a fixed maximum speed plan, delivering reliable, and consistent internet throughout the day.

“I will not hesitate to recommend Converge. Based on our experience, the upload and the download speed of Converge are almost the same. So I would tell SMEs, with Converge, you will get those quality products then you will have a reliable partner, too,” the cake shop head said.

Since the business started in 2017, Mrs. G has opened job opportunities to more than 400 locals and gained more than 100, 000 loyal customers. To date, they have already served two million cakes and counting.

“Just like they say, success is sweet,” Gaddi noted.

To know more about the Converge SME plans, visit https://www.convergeict.com/flexibiz/.

