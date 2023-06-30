Hurt felines: Japanese app aims to detect cat pain

By: Agence France Presse - Inquirer.net | June 30,2023 - 03:11 PM
Hurt felines: Japanese app aims to detect cat pain. This photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows a cat being groomed at the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

This photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows a cat being groomed at the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

Tokyo, Japan — Cats are considered lucky in Japan, and owners of the popular pets spend big on their care. But how do you know when they’re feline down?

A tech firm and university in Tokyo have teamed up to produce an app trained on thousands of cat photos that they say can tell you when puss is in pain.

Hurt felines? Use Cat Pain Detector

Since its release last month, “Cat Pain Detector” has racked up 43,000 users, mostly in Japan but also in Europe and South America, said Go Sakioka, head of developer Carelogy.

The app is part of a growing array of tech for pet owners concerned for their furry friends’ wellbeing, including similar mood and pain trackers made in Canada and Israel.

6,000 cat photos, AI detection

Carelogy teamed up with Nihon University’s College of Bioresource Sciences to gather 6,000 cat photos, in which they carefully studied the positions of the animals’ ears, noses, whiskers and eyelids.

They then used a scoring system designed by the University of Montreal to measure minute differences between healthy cats and those suffering pain due to hard-to-spot illnesses.

Next, the app developers fed the information into an AI detection system, which has further refined its skills thanks to around 600,000 photos uploaded by users, Sakioka said.

Accuracy level of 90%

Now the app “has an accuracy level of more than 90 percent”, he told AFP.

According to the Japan Pet Food Association, 60 percent of owners take their cat to a veterinarian at most once a year.

“We want to help cat owners judge more easily at home whether to see a vet or not,” Sakioka said.

“Cat Pain Detector” is already being used by some vets in Japan, the land of Hello Kitty, where tourists flock to cat cafes and some small islands are overrun by stray felines.

But “the AI system still needs to be more precise before it’s used as a standardised tool”, he cautioned.

RELATED STORIES

Farmers’ cats

Welcome these cats home this Christmas

Washington recruits dogs and cats in war on rodents

‘Meowseum’ in Tehran: Purrperfect for Persians

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: cats, Japan
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.