Sea turtle lays eggs on Camotes shore in Cebu; a rare occurrence says expert

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A sea turtle was seen laying its eggs in the coastal area of San Isidro, San Francisco on Camotes Island.

In her Facebook post, Joymae Formentera said that this was the first time that she witnessed such a creature, locally known as “Pawikan,” laying its eggs in their area.

“Karun pa gyud ni nahitabo nga ang pawikan naa nangitlog sa baybayon sa mahaba San Isidro San Francisco,” Formentera said on her post.

Dr. Allan Poquita, regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-7, however, advised the locals in the area not to disturb the sea creature.

He also advised them not to dig the eggs that were buried by the mother turtle in the sand, and protect them from other animals that may harm the eggs.

READ: Love of sea turtles turns Philippine poachers into protectors

Poquita said that keeping the eggs warm by not digging them would ensure that the eggs would hatch.

“Dili lang gyud hilabtan. Kay kung kawton unya mabugnawan ang itlog, mabinugok na,” Poquita said.

He added that after sea turtles lay their eggs, they will just leave them there until they hatch. The hatchlings would just crawl to the sea and start a cycle of their own.

Formenta, however, assured that after laying its eggs, the sea creature returned to the sea and that the locals did not disturb the sea creature and its eggs.

Poquita also believes that the sea turtle was just a stray because Camotes Island was not a popular breeding site for these sea creatures.

“Na-timing lang seguro nga ka-itlogon nana siya, pero talagsaon rana,” he added. /rcg

RELATED NEWS:

What sea turtles can teach us about survival

In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand

Sea turtle found dead in Olango

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP