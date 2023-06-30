Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P3.5M shabu seized, one man nabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some P3.5 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City underneath the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge in Barangay Pajo this city on June 29.

Aside from the more than P3 million drug haul, police also arrested a 28-year-old man during the anti-illegal drug operation at past 3 p.m. that day.

Lapu-Lapu buy-bust suspect

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, identified the suspect as Robert Orongan Quilo-an, 28, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

The police confiscated from the suspect 515 grams of suspected shabu with market value of P3,502,000.

Aside from the illegal drugs, authorities also confiscated from Quilo-an one sling bag, boodle money, and P200 cash.

Where supply came

The buy-bust operation was conducted by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the LCPO.

Police Colonel Lim also said that the suspect would get his supply of illegal drugs allegedly from his brother, who is detained at the Cebu City Jail since 2018 for illegal drug violation.

The confiscated illegal drugs were submitted to the forensic unit while the suspect was detained at the LCPO detention facility pending filing of charges.

Cebu City, Siquijor drug busts

The Lapu-Lapu anti-illegal drug operation were just part of three anti-illegal drugs operations on Thursday, June 29.

The first one was the drug raid in Sitio Balagon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at past 1 p.m. that day, where a suspected drug den was shut down and some P1.8 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated.

Four persons were arrested also during the operation including the alleged drug den caretaker, Larry Ampoon.

At past 3 p.m. that day, in Siquijor province, authorities also arrested an ESL teacher, who was caught with a gram of suspected shabu which had a market value of P6,800.

