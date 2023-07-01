Noted Cebu weightlifters share tips to becoming successful

CEBU, Philippines—If weightlifting is your thing, then remember these tips from some of Cebu’s top weightlifters in Elreen Ando, John Dexter Tabique, and rising lifter Aaron Borres.

One tip these top Cebuano weightlifters share is that hard work and determination should always be present if you wanna be successful in the sport.

“You should have discipline with how you handle your body and discipline in obeying your coaches. You have to have discipline also with your behavior and training. With training, you should always work doubly hard,” says the 24-year-old Ando, who shattered all existing records in her new weight class on the way to the gold in women’s weightlifting at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Ando, Tabique and Borres were recently guests CDN Digital’s Sportstalk at Youtube.

Ando also said she wants those aspiring to become successful weightlifters to be inspired with her story and that of Hidilyn Diaz, who gave the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games in July 2021.

“I just want to share my life on how we were able to rise from poverty because of weightlifting. I hope that story will inspire others,” said Ando, who hails from Barangay Carreta in Cebu City.

This is also what Tabique said if there are those who want to get into weightlifting.

“I just want to encourage them by saying that weightlifting can help them a lot like in schooling, you can get scholarships because of the sport,” the 22-year-old Tabique said. He is also from Barangay Carreta.

Dexter Tabique set Philippine records on his way to winning the bronze in the men’s 89kg weightlifting class at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Tabique said strength is not the main requirement in weightlifting but also discipline and mastering the science behind the sport.

“You’d have to master the technique first before strength,” he said. “Just train and work hard.”

Borres, meanwhile, said that consistent practice has helped him become successful in the sport.

Borres, 16, won a gold medal in the International Federation Youth World Championships in Albania this year.

The Pasil native also shared that inspiration is also a key as he used the success story of Diaz to motivate him every practice.

All three weightlifters of Cebu train are under the watchful eye of renowned weightlifting coach Ramon Solis together with Christopher Boreros and Kelly K Rojas.

