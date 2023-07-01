Baron Geisler admits Cebu played a crucial role in changing him into a better person

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former teen heartthrob and veteran actor Baron Geisler talks about how Cebu gave him the sense of hope to become a changed man.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the father of two said living in Cebu since 2018 made him realize there’s more to life than being in the limelight.

“ Cebu, I don’t know you know if you check out our map [Pilipinas] Cebu is the center of our country there’s this magnet that brought me to Cebu aside from its beauty, peace, and the people. That’s why I realized so many things,” said Baron.

Spending time in Cebu slowly took away Baron’s triggers, and his bad habits turned into good ones that he plans on keeping to set a good example for his children.

“Dito ko nahanap yung sense of family ko. Weird kasi lahat ng family ko nasa Luzon. But this is where I grew up as. To become a man, man of God, nawala yung pagka spoiled brat ko,” he added.

Baron recalled how he needed to change his perspective on his life and how moving away from his “playground” which is Manila helped him.

“As an addict and alcoholic I needed to change my perspective. Not only my perspective but to remove, to be away from people, places, and things. Yung playground ko is in Luzon to be specific Manila, I had a change in the environment,” he added.

Along his recovery journey, he met his wife, Jamie which opened a lot of doors for Baron to know more people in Cebu that helped him fix the broken actor.

“Yun yung will niya [Lord] for me, is to humble myself down. To accept that I am broken talaga and I need a lot of fixing. And I can’t do the fixing by myself, I needed syempre the help of people in recovery, fellowship, and the higher power which is God, Jesus Christ,” said Baron.

For years, he was filled with resentment and anger and kept blaming others for how he was, but here in Cebu, he finally made peace with himself and started working on the issues he had.

Now, Baron is inspiring others who are also in recovery by continuing his own recovery and by going back to what he loves doing— acting.

Baron is just one of the many celebrities who are making Cebu their new home.

Gipangga ka namo, Baron! /rcg

