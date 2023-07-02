Jpark Island Resort’s Alluring Success of ‘The Brides at Triton’ Takes Limelight with Kasalan ’23

Love and glamor took center stage at Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center on July 1, 2023, as Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark presented “The Brides at Triton” in collaboration with Bows & Brides and All About Bride.

The Brides at Triton bridal fashion show by Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark with Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023 was a testament to the beauty and creativity that Cebuano bridal designers bring to the wedding industry.

Building on the success of last year’s event, which was conceived during the challenging times of the pandemic, this year’s bridal fashion show celebrates with the Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023, featuring the creative talents of Cebuano bridal designers.

Helbert Arsenal Canonigo, Kelvin Jay Alvarado Olimba, Nigel Amistad, and Rabbie Arnejo, the event organizers and stylists, left no stone unturned in ensuring the fashion show was a remarkable affair.

Exquisite creations, like the black bridal gown worn by Cebuana beauty queen Steffi Pearson Aberasturi, captivated the audience, reflecting the unique charm and artistry of Cebu’s thriving fashion industry.

Each designer brought their distinctive style and vision to the runway, presenting awe-inspiring designs that can resonate with couples dreaming of their perfect wedding day. Their expertise and creative vision transformed the venue into a magical space that exuded romance and sophistication.

Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023 is an exclusive three-day event by Kasal.com that provides couples a glimpse into wedding trends, designs, and packages. The event served as a one-stop destination for soon-to-be-wed couples, offering them an array of wedding inspiration and resources under one roof.

For couples planning their future nuptials, the Brides at Triton bridal fashion show was a must-see event that accentuated this year’s Kasalan 2023. The stunning designs, from couture gowns to elegant suits, offered a wealth of inspiration for brides and grooms-to-be.

The Brides at Triton bridal fashion show by Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark with Kasalan at Kotilyon 2023 was a testament to the beauty and creativity that Cebuano bridal designers bring to the wedding industry.

The event offered couples a comprehensive platform to explore the latest trends and discover the perfect elements for their wedding day. As the event’s final day approaches, the Kasalan event promises to leave couples with lasting memories and valuable connections to ignite their imagination and make your dream wedding come true.

ADVERTORIAL

KASALAN AT KOTILYON 2023 AT AYALA CENTER CEBU, A GRAND CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND STYLE