Awra Briguela freed from custody after posting P6,000 bail

Awra Briguela was freed from police custody after posting bail amounting to P6,000, following charges of physical injuries and assault which stemmed from a brawl in Poblacion, Makati City.

Briguela was detained at the Makati Custodial Jail since Thursday morning following a complaint filed by a certain Mark Christian Ravana, a costumer at the Bolt Hole Bar where the scuffle allegedly started.

The actress-comedienne was charged with physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority, and direct assault, Southern Police District (SPD) told INQUIRER.net on Friday, June 30. Two days after her arrest, she was released on Saturday, July 1.

Briguela, whose real name is Mcneal Briguela, was accused of starting a fight with Ravana and a bouncer named Angelo Nino Gulmatico, who had sought the assistance of authorities.

The actress’ friend, content creator Zayla Nakajima, however, denied the claims, saying Briguela was supposedly defending their friend group after the former was sexually assaulted by Ravana.

Reports of the “Ang Probinsyano” star’s altercation circulated on social media last Thursday, June 30, and alleged CCTV footage of the incident was also unveiled where it was alleged that it was Briguela who instigated the brawl.

Briguela and Ravana’s camps, however, have yet to release an official statement on the incident, as of this writing.

