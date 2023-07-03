EJ Obiena qualifies for Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines-EJ Obiena just placed an early reservation for Paris.

Obiena became the first Filipino to punch a ticket to the 2024 Olympics after clearing the Olympic standard of 5.82 meters at the Bauhaus Galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

The world’s No. 3 vaulter hurdled the height on his second attempt just a day after the start of the Olympic qualification season and eventually captured the silver medal behind world champion Armand Duplantis.

Duplantis, the Olympic champion and world-record holder, ruled the meet for the fifth straight time in front of his home fans with a 6.05 jump.

Pal Haugen Lillefosse of Norway placed third in 5.72m before three unsuccessful attempts at 5.82 during the Stockholm leg of the prestigious 2023 Wanda Diamond League.

Obiena pushed it up to 5.95, but was unable to conquer the elevation after duplicating the feat he accomplished prior to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Back then, Obiena also became the first Filipino qualifier to the Olympics before the Tokyo Summer Games was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

With qualifying mark within reach, EJ Obiena focuses on getting better

EJ Obiena clears 5.9 meters for bronze at Ostrava Golden Spike

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP