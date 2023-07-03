Kris Aquino reunites with sons Josh, Bimby as she undergoes chemotherapy for autoimmune diseases

Kris Aquino is one “very happy mama” as her sons, Josh and Bimby, visited her in the US where she is being treated for her autoimmune diseases.

On Instagram, the veteran TV host uploaded photos of their reunion, and a video of the moment when she got to embrace her sons once again.

In the video, Bimby is seen excitedly running toward his “mama,” who told her son, “it [not seeing you] felt like one year.” Josh followed suit and gave his mother a hug and a kiss, as Aquino expressed how she “super missed” her eldest.

The “Queen of All Media” shared a conversation she had, via FaceTime, with her sons last June 25, during which she told Bimby that she needs for him to “come back earlier,” as she’d been experiencing pain in different parts of her body.

“I’d like to believe my ‘Kuya’ is still keeping his deathbed promise to our mom, to be patient & protective of ‘bunso,’ kuya Josh, and Bimb… It was on June 24 LA time, making it Sunday, June 25 in the Philippines when I told Bimb the deep bone pain I felt in my joints & lower back was getting worse, walking was becoming harder because of my swollen right knee, and I needed him to please come back earlier,” she captioned her post, referring to her elder brother, the late President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino.

Aquino’s Facetime conversation Josh and Bimby coincided with the former president’s second death anniversary. Noynoy died due to a renal disease secondary to diabetes.

“My pictures were ready to share — memorable moments of Kuya Josh and Bimb with their Tito Noy, timed for his second death anniversary, but each time I tried to edit, I kept crying because I can never forget how much he (Noynoy) hated when the three of us weren’t together,” she further said.

Aquino also shared how she was surprised with Josh’s decision to come with Bimby to California, adding that she asked her eldest to think about his answer. But Josh, when asked the next morning if he wanted to visit his mother, was “sure na” that he is flying with his brother to the US.

While Aquino wished for Bimby to have a “normal teenage life” and recognized that Josh’s “happy place” is their family compound in Tarlac, she admitted that she needed her family with her as she undergoes chemotherapy for her autoimmune diseases on June 24, 2021.

“[M]ahirap mag-chemotherapy medication (It’s hard to do chemotherapy medication) as part of my immunosuppressant therapy without the support system of family,” she said.

In the same post, Aquino also shared that she is grateful to several people who have showered their family with “love, care, and compassion,” adding that she has begun reaching out and thanking each one of them.

The former TV host also said that her sons have kept her fighting, saying how they are her “living reminders to not give up because they still need a healthier mama.” ‘Pag mahal mo, hinding hindi ka susuko, itutuloy ang LABAN.” (If you love them, you’ll never give up, you’ll continue the fight.)

Aquino, who shared that she’ll be sleeping “‘siksik’ (very closely) in between my 2 giants,” also shared her struggles with regard to her medications and gave a shout-out to all who have gone through chemotherapy.“[S]a lahat ng dumaan sa matinding chemotherapy, saludo ako sa tatag ninyo,” she said. (To all who have gone through the intense chemotherapy, I salute your courage.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Celebrities and friends from the entertainment industry celebrated Aquino’s reunion with her sons, including “Magandang Buhay” host Melai Cantiveros and former “Kris TV” head writer Darla Sauler, who both visited Josh and Bimby before they left for the US.

Cantiveros rejoiced over the three reuniting and said that she is proud of Bimby for taking care of Josh. Sauler, on the other hand, hopes to see Aquino soon and encouraged her to remain strong.

Actresses Pokwang and Miles Ocampo, as well as singer Angeline Quinto, also sent the family love.

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, who earlier shared that he is in a relationship with Aquino, also celebrated the family’s happiness, sharing the video of their reunion on his Instagram Stories.

In May, Aquino shared that “it’s definite I have 5, possibly 6 autoimmune conditions,” and revealed that she has started taking methotrexate, which is a medication for treating cancer. Earlier in June, Bimby left for the Philippines and reunited with his older brother.

RELATED STORIES

Kris Aquino emosyonal nang magpaalam kay Bimb, nangakong lalaban sa sakit para sa mga anak

Mark Leviste sinabihan si Kris Aquino ng ‘Ti amo,’ pinakilig ang fans

Kris umamin na sa tunay na relasyon nila ni Mark Leviste: ‘We are proof that LOVE comes when you least expect it’