Kris umamin na sa tunay na relasyon nila ni Mark Leviste: ‘We are proof that LOVE comes when you least expect it’

SA wakas, umamin na rin ang Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino sa tunay na relasyon nila ni Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

Ibinandera ng TV host-actress sa kanyang latest Instagram post ngayong araw, May 18, ang tungkol sa kanila ng public servant kasabay ng paghingi niya rito ng sorry.

Sa video clip na ibinahagi ni Kris pinasalamatan muna niya ang dalawa niyang anak na sina Bimby at Joshua, ang kanyang mga doktor na nangangalaga sa kanyang kalusugan, mga kapatid ay malalapit na kaibigan.

Nag-thank you rin siya kay Mark Leviste, “I’ve been so unfair in not THANKING you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you, for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you all because I didn’t believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations, and because I need at least 2 cycles of 9 months each before I can hope to reach remission.”

Kasunod nito, nag-sorry nga si Tetay sa bise-gobernador, “Marc, I’m sorry for punishing you for what others have done to me. You are 100% correct, you’re not them. Contrary to what others may think it’s either you or Bimb taking all the pictures.”

Nagpasalamat din si Kris kay Mark dahil pumayag ito sa request niya na huwag nang ipangalandakan ang kanilang relasyon sa publiko.

“Thank you for agreeing to my request to not post & keep our new relationship private. We are proof that LOVE comes when you least expect it.

“Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance. Whatever God decides for us, let’s please end up BEST FRIENDS for the rest of our lives?” aniya pa.

Nagkomento naman agad si Mark sa post ni Kris ng “100 at heart emoji” na sinagot ng TV host ng, “Thank you. For being here.”

Sa mga dating IG post ni Kris ay ilang beses na niyang sinabi na hanggang friends lang talaga sila ni Mark pero mukhang hindi rin napigilan ni Kris ang kanyang puso na umibig uli.

