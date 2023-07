Ellen Adarna ‘pinarurusahan’ din si Elias kapag nagkakamali at nagiging pasaway, pero hindi naman daw namamalo

Sey pa ng asawa ni Derek, totoong pinaparusahan din niya si Elias kapag nagiging pasaway na at hindi na nakikinig sa kanya para malaman nito na mali ang ginawa o inasal niya.

“It’s either no iPad for 24 hours or worse is that he will sleep in the other room because we still co-sleep, and he likes to sleep beside me.

“And if he does something really unpleasant, that’s his punishment.

“He will sleep in the other room, but that happened only three times. And he listens and he learns from it so…

“He’s a very easy child, thank god, I don’t really have the need to go to the extremes,” pagbabahagi pa ni Ellen Adarna.

Ellen Adarna shares a detail about Temple of Leah: ‘It was built to be a storage for my grandmother’s things’

Zoren: Gusto kong makita ng mga tao na mas nagiging juicy ako, yung nagiging sariwa nang pasariwa

Pia nakiusap na wag nang ireklamo ang pagkapanalo ni Miss Mexico: Nagiging sobrang toxic na…