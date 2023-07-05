Chan bares admin’s noteworthy projects during SOCA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Implementing projects that address traffic and flooding problems in Lapu-Lapu City were among the highlights of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023.

Chan’s SOCA was held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Among the road projects implemented by the city to address its traffic woes were the opening of a new road in Pakpakan going to Collinwood; widening of the George Tampus Road from 5 meters to 10 meters; the opening of a new road connecting George Tampus Road to Timpolok-Calolo, Brgy. Babag; opening a new road connecting George Tampus Road to CCLEX; opening of a new road in Tacan, Babag going to Basak-Subabasbas; construction of a diversion road from Barangay Calawisan to Barangay Babag; widening of the Barangay Punta Engaño Road; and the construction of a skywalk in four locations.

ANTI-FLOODING PROJECTS

Meanwhile, to address the flooding problem, Chan said that they have already implemented infrastructure projects which include: constructing a box culvert-type drainage system along George Tampus Road leading to an outfall with flood gate; road improvement with drainage facilities at Agaton Soronio to SubaMasulog-SubaPanas and Subabasbas Road; road improvement with drainage facilities at Soong Road, Bankal and Mactan; road improvement with drainage facilities at Brgys. Agus and Pajac; road improvement with drainage facilities at Timpolok Road, Brgy. Gun-ob; and road improvement with drainage facilities at A. Tumulak Road, Brgy Gun-ob.

Chan said that improving the city’s traffic and addressing the problem of flooding would make the city more appealing and tourist-friendly.

“To support our tourism campaign, we have to invest in infrastructure. We need to improve our facilities and provide more amenities to make our city even more appealing and tourist-friendly,” Chan said.

OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS

Other major projects that are happening this year, Chan said, were the construction of the P800M New Lapu-Lapu City Hall Building; the construction of a multipurpose building beside the Hoopsdome which will house an indoor skatepark, as well as a badminton and arnis court; construction of a Socialize Housing in a 25-hectare lot in Canjulao; the construction of the first Skyway in the Visayas and Mindanao; construction of the 4th bridge connecting Mandaue to ICM at Brgy. Ibo; construction of a boardwalk along the coastal road connecting the 1st, 2nd, and 4th bridge; and the construction of the Mactan North Reclamation Development Project.

Among the special guests who attended Chan’s SOCA were Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan of the Lone District of Lapu-Lapu City, Undersecretary Terence Calatrava, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, accompanied by his wife, and Happy Calatrava, Tingog Partylist Regional Chair for the Visayas.

During his SOCA, Chan thanked the governor for supporting the city in securing a seat on the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) Board.

“Lapu-Lapu City takes pride as host to the best international airport in the country, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. And I am happy to announce, that soon, we will have a seat at the MCIAA Board made possible by the support of the good governor, Governor Gwen Garcia. Daghang salamat Gov.,” he added.

Earlier, Congresswoman Cindi filed a bill in the House of Representatives for the creation of a seat for Lapu-Lapu City representative in the MCIAA Board.

TOURIST INFLUX

Chan also revealed that the city’s tourist arrival has continued to increase from 5,727 in 2021 to 71,177 in 2022 which can be translated to a 1,240% growth in tourist arrival.

He added that from January to May of this year, 3.9 million arrivals were recorded for both domestic and international at the MCIA. To accommodate tourist influx, the mayor said that new world-class hotels like Sheraton & Belmont have opened recently and Rockwell is likely to open very soon.

HEALTH

For health, Chan revealed that they will be providing medical financial assistance card to indigent patients for free medicines that can be claimed at the city’s partner pharmacies by presenting their doctor’s prescription.

“Gawas niana, simbako ug maadmit kamo sa Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, ipakita lang ang maong card, ug automatic maka-avail dayon kamo sa libreng services niini pinaagi sa Medical Assistance for Indigent Program sa maong ospital. Kining tanan atong gibuhat kay tuyo nato nga wala nay bisan kinsa pa kaninyo ang mahadlok magpatambal tungod sa dakong galastuhan,” he said.

The city will also build a dialysis center through a private-public partnership (PPP) to accommodate dialysis patients for free.

“Once completed, libre na unya ang ilang dialysis treatment kay ang LGU man mobayad niini. While waiting for the completion of the said facility, temporaryo karon nga gibalhin sa mga private dialysis centers ang 21 ka dialysis patients gikan sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center human mipailawom ug rehabilitation ang dialysis center niini. And we are proud to announce that the treatment of the 21 patients at the private dialysis centers is for FREE,” Chan revealed.

The city now also has a sea ambulance that will cater to patients with severe conditions, from Olango Island to be transported to the mainland.

ENVIRONMENT

Meanwhile, for environmental protection, Chan said that the city continues to intensify the implementation of national policies and local ordinances and apprehend violators.

“From January to April of this year alone, they have issued a total of 314 citation tickets for illegal dumping of garbage and has collected a total of P299,000 of penalties as compared to 371 citation tickets and P228,900 of penalties for the period of January-December of last year,” he said.

The city has also purchased five additional garbage trucks and 12 motorcycles for garbage collection.

EDUCATION

For education, Chan said that they are now allocating funds for the distribution of free school supplies this year to students from Olango Island. The mayor also plans to include the students from the mainland next year in the free school supplies distribution.

“Migahin usab kita ug P19.2M para sa tablets sa atong mga elementary ug secondary learners ug laing P15M ang gigahin para pagpaayo sa atong mga ALS training centers,” he added.

The Lapu-Lapu City College is also a recipient of the Tertiary Education Subsidy and Free Higher Education program from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ensuring access to low-income families to quality education without the burden of tuition fees.

“As to date, we now have a total of 156 beneficiaries of the Tertiary Education Subsidy and 3,476 beneficiaries of the Free Higher Education Program,” he said.

SOLO PARENTS ASSISTANCE

Chan also announced during his SOCA that aside from giving financial assistance to senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs), next year the city will also start distributing financial assistance to Solo Parents registered in the city. Each of them will receive P1,000 per month or P12,000 per year.

The Chan administration will also continue implementing its banner projects such as the “Libreng Serbisyo” and “AhongCares Bayanihan Project.” /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Rama bares plans to build new dam during SOCA

Attend Soma, Soca, Sopa to know how LGUs spent money

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP