Cebu will have cloudy skies, rain showers in the next 5 days–Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu weather will be characterized by cloudy skies with rain showers in the next five days or until Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Pagasa’s extended weather forecast said that an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is currently affecting Mindanao, while Easterlies continue to affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

The temperature will range from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, while coastal waters will be in slight to moderate condition.

The sunrise in Cebu City on Saturday was at 5:28 a.m., while the sun is expected to set around 6:10 p.m.

The state weather bureau continues to advise the public to refrain from direct exposure to the heat of the sun as it could lead to heat cramps, exhaustion, and stroke.

Pagasa-Mactan recorded a maximum heat index or apparent temperature for Metro Cebu at 38 degrees Celsius (which falls in the extreme caution category) on Friday, July 7.

Meanwhile, the Pagasa central office, on its official website, announced the temporary suspension of heat index issuance.

It explained that with the official declaration of the onset of the rainy season, the daily issuance of heat index information will be temporarily suspended. Its last heat index information issuance was on June 1, 2023.

“It is important to focus on providing accurate and timely information related to hazards and potential impacts associated with the rainy season,” Pagasa said in its advisory.

Pagasa will resume its issuance of heat index advisories by March 2024 and advise areas that are still experiencing hot weather to stay informed through its local authorities for any warnings related to extremely hot weather.

