Cesar Montano earns master’s degree in public safety administration at 60

By: July 08, 2023
Image: Facebook/Cesar D. Montano

Cesar Montano wowed fans with his latest achievement at 60—earning his master’s degree in public safety administration from the Philippine Public Safety College.

The veteran actor showed himself and his fellow graduates in their graduation toga and cap during the commencement ceremony, as seen on Montano’s Facebook page on Thursday, July 6.

“Salute to everyone! Congratulations mates! Master in Public Safety Administration (MPSA) Graduates [at] Philippine Public Safety College,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans were all praises to Montano as they sent their congratulatory greetings via the comments section.

Montano graduated from college in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Lyceum of the Philippines University. Meanwhile, the veteran actor celebrated his 60th birthday in August last year.  /ra

