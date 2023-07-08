Nadine Lustre usa ka tuig nang wala mokaon og karne: ‘I believe it’s the best thing that ever happened to me’

Mag usa na ka tuig sukad mi desisyon ang award-winning aktres nga si Nadine Lustre sa dili na pagkaon sa bisan unsa nga klase sa karne sa hayop.

Iya gyong gibarugan ang iyang pagka vegan tungod og alang sa iyang paghigugma ug paghatag og proteksyon sa tanang klase sa hayop.

Ug murag wala na poy plano si Nadine sa pagbalik og kaon og karne tungod kay na enjoy ra pud niya ang mga maayong benipisyo niini sa iyang kaugalingon og sa mga hayop.

Sa iyang interview sa Metro magazine, miingon siya nga ang mga hayop susama ra usab sa taw mao nang dili kini angayan nga patyon, ihawon og kaonon, “they deserve to live in this world as much as I do.”

“I think I can never go back na rin eh, just because I’m conditioned na to not eat animals. I believe it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“At the end of the day, you can’t help but feel bad for the animals. I mean, these pigs are like me. They’re sentient beings and they have emotions, and they’re loving creatures,” dugang pa sa aktres.

Gawas niini, mas nahimo pang conscious ang aktres sa iyang pagpalit og mga produkto sa fashion, beauty ug lifestyle, “I don’t purchase leather anymore. I’m starting to look for brands that are vegan or that are synthetic.”

“Basta nag-switch lang talaga ‘yung mindset ko when I switched to vegan, parang everything followed,” matud niya.

Gawas sa iyang pagpangga sa mga hayop, usa usab ka “eco-warrior” si Nadine tungod sa iyang pagka honorary park ranger sa Masungi Georeserve sa Rizal.

“Our world has been taking care of us ever since, and I believe that it’s only right that we care for it in return,” saysay ni Nadine sa usa niya ka interview.

Nagsugod ang iyang pagka environmentalist sa dihang mi desisyon siya nga sa Siargao na mopuyo ug nagpatukod siya sa iyang kaugalingong balay sa maong lugar.

“I really am grateful that I have the means to have those days, ’cause I know that it’s something that I need. I can’t handle life when it’s too fast and that’s how my life was before,” matud ni Nadine.

